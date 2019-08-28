SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. 751,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

