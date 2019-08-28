SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $9.69 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 188,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,801,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,896,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 906,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,059,000 after buying an additional 267,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 264,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,676. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.