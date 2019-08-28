SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $918,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 869.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 353,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.