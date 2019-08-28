SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 301,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,106,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,763,000. Allianz Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,541,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

