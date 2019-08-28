SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PPL by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,907,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,151,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PPL by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,350,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,864,000 after acquiring an additional 731,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 189,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

