SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 17th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

SSNC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

