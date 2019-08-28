STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Tops $35.11 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.11 million and $1.16 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00011249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, DSX and Tokens.net.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.18 or 0.04967813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKCoin, Ethfinex, DSX, Tokens.net, IDCM, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

