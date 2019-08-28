State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in US Foods by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in US Foods by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,673. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

