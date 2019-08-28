State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 550.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 17.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,837,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

MDSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDSO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,915. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.23. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.