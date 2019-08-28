Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 11th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other news, insider Russell B. Rinn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,341.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Pushis purchased 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

