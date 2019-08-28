Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $31,579.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 134,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 32.55%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

