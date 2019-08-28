Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,723 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 call options.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,272 shares of company stock worth $7,197,181 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.15. 7,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,273. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

