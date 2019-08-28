Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,450 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 199 put options.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $178.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.81. 13,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

