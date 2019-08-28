Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 4,400 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 7,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,480. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

