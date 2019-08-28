Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 195.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 67.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger acquired 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,905.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FF has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of FutureFuel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE FF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 2,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.94. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.69%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

