Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,524,000 after purchasing an additional 669,069 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 457,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 293,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $72.01. 2,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.