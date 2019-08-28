Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,499 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 261.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 23.2% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,728,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $6,707,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $457,306. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,860. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.80.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

