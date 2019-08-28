Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $698,000 in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth $126,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth $375,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth $524,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIA traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 69,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.74. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $580,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $561,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $3,979,599 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

