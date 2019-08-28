Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 529.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of COKE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. 2,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,835. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $413.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.