StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STNE. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. 39,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,686. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

