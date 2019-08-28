Storeum (STO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Storeum has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a market cap of $2.12 million and $4,221.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000406 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004025 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001314 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum's total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,779,601 tokens. Storeum's official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum's official website is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

