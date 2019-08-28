Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.67. Strad Energy Services shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Strad Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million and a P/E ratio of -19.06.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

