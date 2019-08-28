STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 105,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,943. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

