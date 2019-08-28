Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Stryker were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.7% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 6.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

SYK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.27. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,507. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

