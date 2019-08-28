Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,498,000 after buying an additional 2,902,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.40. 3,524,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

