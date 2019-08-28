Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

