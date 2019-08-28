Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after acquiring an additional 606,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,704,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,487,000 after acquiring an additional 113,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 15,043,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,620,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

