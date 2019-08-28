Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 33.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,363. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.