SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 3,305,200 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 36,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,668. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

