Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPN. Wolfe Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Superior Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 2,991,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,208.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 81,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,970,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 307.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 118,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

