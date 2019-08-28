Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPN. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

NYSE SPN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 168,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.29. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,208.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 98.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8,975.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

