Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. The world’s energy producers rely on them for the services, tools, equipment and exceptionally trained personnel needed to develop and produce oil and gas. Superior Energy has a history of developing specialized tools and technologies designed to meet customer needs. In its earliest days, the company pioneered the use of rigless plugging and abandonment services. Since then, Superior has been on the leading edge of a number of developments that benefit oil and gas producers throughout the life cycle of the well. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Superior Energy Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.62 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

NYSE SPN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 590,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,208.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 431,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,992 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,601,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 296,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

