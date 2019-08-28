SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.62 million.

SRDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 target price on SurModics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on SurModics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. SurModics has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.18.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,550. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

