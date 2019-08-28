SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Trading 5.4% Higher

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.12, 146,061 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 110,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 168.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SurModics by 53.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

