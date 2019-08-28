SwftCoin Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.19 or 0.04918830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

