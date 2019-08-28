Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,138,000 after acquiring an additional 268,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,944,000 after acquiring an additional 387,118 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,749,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,330,000 after acquiring an additional 471,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,013,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,489 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $93,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

