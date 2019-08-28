Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $8.29. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 3,945,593 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79.

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Company Profile (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

