Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,300 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 1,985,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 15,596 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $2,011,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $381,850.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,092 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

SNPS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,454. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

