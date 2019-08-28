Synthetix Collateral Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (SNX)

Synthetix Collateral Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Synthetix Collateral Token has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $23,319.00 worth of Synthetix Collateral Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix Collateral Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Liquid and Tidex. During the last seven days, Synthetix Collateral Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00243584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.01297698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093756 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022178 BTC.

About Synthetix Collateral Token

Synthetix Collateral Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Synthetix Collateral Token is /r/havven. The official message board for Synthetix Collateral Token is blog.havven.io. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Synthetix Collateral Token is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Collateral Token Token Trading

Synthetix Collateral Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Liquid and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Collateral Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Collateral Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix Collateral Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

