Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,717,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 3,386,500 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666,665 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 863,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

