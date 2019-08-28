Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 38,503,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days. Currently, 45.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SKT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 65,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CEO Steven B. Tanger bought 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin bought 7,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

