Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGB. TD Securities lowered Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,671. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 33.1% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 235,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

