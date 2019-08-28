Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Shares Up 4.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, 949 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

