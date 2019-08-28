Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 818,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

TGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 18,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,316. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.