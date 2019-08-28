Telcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $278,149.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and $278,149.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.11 or 0.04883426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,184,744,221 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

