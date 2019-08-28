Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.32. Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 622,374 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

