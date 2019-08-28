Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $4.06 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinTiger, EXX and Upbit. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $15.11 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019662 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,095,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,055,445,372 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bit-Z, BitForex, OOOBTC, UEX, FCoin, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, BtcTurk, Bitfinex, Bibox, Gate.io, ABCC, Huobi, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Trade By Trade, Kucoin, Kryptono, Iquant, Coinut, QBTC, LBank, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Kraken, TDAX, Upbit, TOPBTC, Poloniex, CoinBene, EXX, ZB.COM, BitMart, ChaoEX, Bittrex, IDAX, OKEx, Instant Bitex, BigONE, Liqui, B2BX, IDCM, MBAex, DragonEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

