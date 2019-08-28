Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Trading Down 0.6%

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

About Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

