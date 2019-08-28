Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.38

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and traded as high as $71.00. Thalassa shares last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 12,266 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and a PE ratio of 1.90.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

