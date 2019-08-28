The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Given a $39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) has been given a $39.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDCO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $46.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

NASDAQ MDCO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,758. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Medicines will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in The Medicines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,290,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,869,000 after purchasing an additional 685,762 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,399,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Medicines by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 534,837 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in The Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 520,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Medicines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,297,000 after purchasing an additional 460,064 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

